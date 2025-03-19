Naomi Osaka Demands Reparations for Haiti From France

On Tuesday, March 18, the 4-time Grand Slam champion reacted to French politician Raphaël Glucksmann suggesting that the Statue of Liberty be returned to the French Republic, considering governmental changes in the U.S. “Give us back the Statue of Liberty,” Glucksmann said during a rally on Sunday, March 16, according to CNN . “It was our gift to you. But apparently you despise her.”

But Osaka, whose father, Leonard Francois, is of Haitian descent, gave a fiery clapback to the suggestion on X, formerly Twitter. “Since we’re trying to repossess things, can Haiti get their money back?” she posted.

Some were in agreement, considering the history between France and Haiti. The country became independent from France in 1804 following the Haitian Revolution, fighting to establish an independent country with the abolition of slavery. However, Haiti was required to pay an “independence debt” in 1825, as France sought the loss of enslaved labor and colonial profits of 150 million francs. Although 112 million francs have been paid, with roughly 200 years of interest accruing, about six million Haiti residents live in poverty.