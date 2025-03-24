Fitness Influencer Goes Viral for His Intense Morning Routine

Fitness influencer Ashton Hall had social media divided over his hours-long morning routine.

Over the weekend, a TikTok of the fitness coach went viral, showing him getting out of bed just before 4 a.m. to brush his teeth, hit some push-ups, pray, journal and listen to a motivational sermon before starting his day.

But Hall’s morning doesn’t stop there, he’s also seen hitting the gym for some sprints, taking a dive in the pool and chatting with a client, while scattered in the video are scenes of him dunking his face into a bowl of ice cold water. Around 9:30 a.m., Hall finally has his first meal of the day, with his chef handing him the same bottle of Saratoga water that he began his morning with.

But Hall’s power morning routine wasn’t relatable to many on social media, some who joked that he wasn’t actually being productive, while other content creators shared their own hilarious ‘routines.’ Others meme the TikTok altogether, even heading to the store for the same water that Hall drank.

While Hall hasn’t responded to the trolling, the TikTok was originally posted on February 7, where he encouraged viewers to try his morning routine for 30 days. “Sin lives late at night.. if you’re dealing with a weak mind, bad decisions, or lack of productivity go to sleep early,” he captioned the post.