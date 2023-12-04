‘He Should Have Never Put His Hands On Me,’ Says Victim of Racist Attack at Kansas High School

A Black female Kansas high school student has broken her silence on the racist attack by a white male classmate captured on video.

“He should have never put his hands on me. He should take a lesson from this and move on and do something different,” Brey’anna Brown, 15, told local station KCTV, sounded by supporters demanding justice for her.

Students at Shawnee Missions East High School, located in the Kansas City, Kan., suburb of Prairie Village, were outraged that the administration suspended both students for the Nov. 15 hallway brawl because Brey’anna, who suffered a broken nose, was defending herself from the male student who was spewing the N-word.

They say the school has a history of condoning racism against Black students.

About 100 people attended a rally Thursday night (Nov. 30) outside Shawnee Mission School District’s Center for Academic Achievement. Brey’anna and her parents called on the school district to expel her attacker.

The video, posted by The Kansas City Defender, starts with Brey’anna in a heated verbal argument in the hallway with two White females about their use of racial slurs. The male student stands with the two White females, seemingly uninterested in the dispute.

In a second video, the three White students walk away from Brey’anna, as she yells her final words in the conflict.

As he walks away, he’s heard saying to Bre, “Shut the [explictive] up.”

She demanded to know who said that. Suddenly, he turns while hurling the N-word and charges toward Brey’anna, pushing her before they start swinging at each other.

Brey’anna’s father, Shaun Brown, Sr., told the KCTV that no one in the school would take Brey’anna to the hospital.

“We personally had to take her to the emergency room,” he said. “That is never acceptable. My daughter, with obvious injuries to her face, broken nose, she had knots all on her forehead, the whole nine yards. I don’t understand how they could just sit there and not get her medical attention.”

Local radio station KCUR reports that prosecutors charged the male student with felony aggravated battery with great bodily harm. In June, authorities charged him with aggravated assault and battery in a separate incident.

It’s unclear why school officials suspended Brey’anna. They told KCTV that federal law prohibits them from discussing disciplinary actions.

But Brey’anna doesn’t have any regrets.