How You Doin'? Wendy Williams' Replacement Has Been Announced And The Decision Might Surprise You

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 06: Wendy Williams visits SiriusXM Studios on September 6, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

How You Doin'? Wendy Williams' Replacement Has Been Announced And The Decision Might Surprise You

The talk show queen is taking an indefinite hiatus following health and personal problems.

Published 3 days ago

Wendy Williams, as her loyal viewers are likely now aware, has decided to take an extended break from her eponymous morning talk show to focus on her health.

Since postponing her return for the third time, a panel of guest co-hosts has been taking her place these past couple weeks. Now, a temporary single guest-host has been chosen to more steadily keep her purple chair warm.

The Wendy Williams Show has announced Nick Cannon as Williams' temporary placeholder for three upcoming show dates.

<<enter caption here>> at The Peppermint Club on December 13, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Charley Gallay/FilmMagic)

The announcement, which was made on the show's social media accounts, stated that the Wild n' Out creator will guest host the talk show on February 4, 5 and 6.

"Friend to the show and host of Fox's The Masked Singer and MTV's Wild 'n Out, @nickcannon will be guest hosting The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, February 4th, Tuesday, February 5th & Wednesday, February 6th," the caption read.

Fans of the show's usual format need not worry as nothing other than the host will be altered.

"The new hour long episodes will include Wendy's staple Hot Topics segment, 'Ask Wendy,' celebrity interviews and more," it continued.

Take a look at the full post, below:

This comes almost a month after Williams' family released a statement explaining that the talk show maven has suffered complications from Graves' disease and is focusing on improving her health.

Written by Moriba Cummings

(Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs

20th Annual Super Bowl of Gospel Celebration

Sat Feb 2nd 8/7c

Hosted by Rickey Smiley and Adrienne Houghton

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC