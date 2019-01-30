How You Doin'? Wendy Williams' Replacement Has Been Announced And The Decision Might Surprise You

Since postponing her return for the third time , a panel of guest co-hosts has been taking her place these past couple weeks. Now, a temporary single guest-host has been chosen to more steadily keep her purple chair warm.

Wendy Williams , as her loyal viewers are likely now aware, has decided to take an extended break from her eponymous morning talk show to focus on her health.

The Wendy Williams Show has announced Nick Cannon as Williams' temporary placeholder for three upcoming show dates.

The announcement, which was made on the show's social media accounts, stated that the Wild n' Out creator will guest host the talk show on February 4, 5 and 6.

"Friend to the show and host of Fox's The Masked Singer and MTV's Wild 'n Out, @nickcannon will be guest hosting The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, February 4th, Tuesday, February 5th & Wednesday, February 6th," the caption read.

Fans of the show's usual format need not worry as nothing other than the host will be altered.

"The new hour long episodes will include Wendy's staple Hot Topics segment, 'Ask Wendy,' celebrity interviews and more," it continued.

Take a look at the full post, below: