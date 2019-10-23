Tyrese Tells Wendy Williams Her Ex-Husband Banned Him From Her Talk Show

Written by Moriba Cummings

Wendy Williams has no filter when discussing the details of her divorce from her soon-to-be ex-husband, Kevin Hunter. In fact, she recently put him on blast for banning Tyrese from appearing on her morning talk show. During her "Beauty Finds" segment during Wednesday's (October 23) episode of her show, Williams went a bit off-script and filled her audience in on some tea Black Ty gave her following their interview on the purple couch.

"He hasn't been here in like three or four years, right," she said. "And I'm like, 'Where have you been?' He goes, 'Your husband banned me because he thought I was flirting with you.'" Shifting her focus to her estranged husband, she looked into the camera and yelled, "Are you serious, Kevin? Are you serious?" before creating a mock baby bump with her hands and adding, "Who are you flirting with?" Take a look, below:

As previously reported, Hunter had a child earlier this year with his rumored mistress, Sharina Hudson, while still married to Williams. The talk show host filed for divorce soon after.