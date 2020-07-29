Tina Knowles-Lawson Teams With Black Hair Care Brand To Encourage Voting

Tina Knowles-Lawson is using her platform to encourage Black and Brown people to head to the polls with less than 100 days left before the 2020 presidential election.

Knowles-Lawson has partnered with African Pride, a Black hair-care brand and the And Still I Vote campaign to continue to raise awareness leading up to the November 3rd election by using her Instagram Live series “Talks with Mama Tina” to spread necessary voting information about both state and federal races.

“I [am] excited about the partnership, because I feel that sometimes companies and corporations that supply products to Black people and Black communities, they do a lot of talking,” Knowles-Lawson says according to People. African Pride kind of stepped up, and they really wanted to do something. They went out seeking an opportunity to help and support voting, which is so important to me.”

“Talks with Mama Tina” will speak on voting history including the 55th Anniversary of the 1965 Voting Rights Act and National Voter Registration Day.

“People think about the president, but they don't think about the judges that they elect, the city council people, the mayor who hires the police chief. That directly affects your environment in your community,” Knowles-Lawson said.