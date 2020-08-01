Naturi Naughton Reveals She’s Boo’d Up in Quarantine

Naturi Naughton has found love in the age of COVID-19.

On the latest episode of OWN’s Girlfriends Check In, the Power actress revealed she’s been boo’d up with a mystery fella while in quarantine.

“Quarantine has made my relationship stronger,” Naughton said, adding, “Our family bond became strong because we were forced to be present.”

She was joined on the virtual show by Power co-star La La Anthony, along with actress Bresha Webb and friend Melissa Folkes. The women dished about self-care amid the coronavirus pandemic, with Naughton revealing that the lockdown has allowed her and her new man to strengthen their bond.

The actress split from the father of her daughter Zuri back in 2017. At the time, she opened up about being a single mother in an interview with Essence, saying things took an unexpected turn in the relationship with ex Ben.

"I don't want to be married if it's not the right marriage and the right person," she said. "A lot of people think that marriage is the quintessential success, but it's not if the marriage is not grounded in the right foundation. I went through a lot of feelings of inadequacy about why did my life not turn out to be the perfect picture story, but that's just not what was written for me.

The former 3LW member penned a song titled "Stay Too Long" about her breakup with Ben.

"The song is literally about my story," she said. "One of the lyrics is, 'Three months after the baby was born, your love for me was gone. How could you flip the script on me?... Love makes you foolish and stay way too long.'"

While she made clear during her appearance on Girlfriends Check In that she’s happily in love once again, the gal pals noted that many women are neglecting their own needs during the lockdown as they are busy caring for their significant others.

“I just feel like sometimes there’s not a lot left over for me, so that’s something I’m trying to work on,” said Anthony of putting herself first during the coronavirus quaratnie.

Girlfriends Check In airs Saturdays at 10 p.m. EST on OWN.

Meanwhile, you can soon catch Naughton reprising her Power character Tasha for the forthcoming STARZ spinoff Power Book II: Ghost.

The official description for Power Book II: Ghost states that it “will pick up the narrative just days after the Power finale. The sequel then follows Tariq navigating his new life in which his desire to shed his father’s legacy comes up against the mounting pressure to save his family.”



Power Book II: Ghost also stars Method Man and Mary J. Blige.



