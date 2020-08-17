Kevin Hart And Ellen DeGeneres Meet Up Amid Talk Show Scandal

After speaking out in full support of Ellen DeGeneres amid her talk show scandal and investigation, Kevin Hart met up with the Daytime Emmy award-winner in California over the weekend.

People reports that the two comedians met up for lunch at Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito, California, a week after Hart used his social media platform to defend his long time friend who is being accused of having a toxic and hostile workplace culture on the set of her daytime talk show.

“It’s crazy to see my friend go thru what she’s going thru publicly. I have known Ellen for years and I can honestly say that she’s one of the dopest people on the f***ing planet,” Hart said in his Instagram post on August 4. “She has treated my family and my team with love and respect from day 1. The internet has become a crazy world of negativity....we are falling in love with peoples down fall. It’s honestly sad.”