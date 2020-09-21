Wendy Williams Doesn't 'Believe' NeNe Leakes Is Permanently Leaving 'Real Housewives Of Atlanta'

Breaking News:
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 20: Wendy Williams attends Spotify x Cash Money Host Premiere of mini-documentary New Cash Order at Lightbox on February 20, 2020 in New York, New York. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Spotify)

“I think she likes a lot of attention,” the talk show host said about the reality star.

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

NeNe Leakes announced last week that she was leaving Bravo’s Real Housewives Of Atlanta but Wendy Williams believes it’s just another reality show stunt.

On yesterday’s (September 21) season premiere of The Wendy Williams Show, the talk show host revealed she called NeNe Leakes when the news broke that she was giving up her coveted peach. Williams said  Leakes told her she was leaving due to money.

The queen of hot topics explained, “It’s a money thing. She said she can’t do it. She knows what she’s worth and she can’t be there. There’s not enough filming time for her to make sense and there’s not enough money in it for her to make sense.”

In case you missed  it, in a video posted to NeNe’s YouTube channel on Thursday (September  17), the 52-year-old reality star and actress said that after "emotional negotiations" she could not reach a deal with Bravo.

She also said, "There's been a lot of emotions on both sides. It's been hard and I have made a hard, difficult decision to not be part of Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13. It wasn't an easy decision for me. It was hard."

That said, Williams might have a point. Leakes left the reality show briefly for season 9 and returned by season 10.

(Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Spotify)

