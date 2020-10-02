NeNe Leakes Tears Up Talking To Tamron Hall About Leaving 'RHOA'

NeNe Leakes has officially left Bravo’s Real Housewives Of Atlanta but she has some thoughts about leaving the reality series and is opening up to Tamron Hall. In a clip of the interviews Leakes, who was in tears, said on Tamron Hall’s talk show, “I can’t tell you everything that I want from them but I can tell you that I want fair treatment.” She continued through tears, “I deserve fair treatment. I haven’t done anything that no one else has done there, or haven’t done even worse … I don’t deserve this treatment. I’m as confused as you are.” When asked if she thinks she would ever return to the series, Leakes said, “No, I do not.”

On September 17, in a video posted to NeNe’s YouTube channel, the 52-year-old said that after "emotional negotiations" she could not reach a deal with Bravo.

She also added, "There's been a lot of emotions on both sides. It's been hard and I have made a hard, difficult decision to not be part of Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13. It wasn't an easy decision for me. It was hard."



This is not the first time she has left the series. NeNe left the reality show briefly for season 9 and returned by season 10.