Jemele Hill And Cari Champion Join ‘The Red Table Talk’ To Discuss Toxic Mean Black Girl Culture

During the summer, news broke that rappers Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion were driving in the same car when an argument ensued that resulted in Megan suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The events from that night were at first confusing to the public. No one fully understood why the fight happened and exactly who shot whom. It was eventually confirmed, however, that Lanez was the shooter after police found the gun in his car.

Even with that evidence and an eyewitness account, Megan faced a lack of support and disbelief around her story from other Black women. Some even went so far as to call her a snitch while others thought she made the whole thing up seeking attention. Megan eventually took to social media to defend herself against critics and made a powerful statement about the need to protect Black women in a recent SNL performance.

Now this toxic mean girl culture is part of a raw and unfiltered discussion on “Why Are Women Mean to Each Other?” during the next episode of Red Table Talk airing on Tuesday, October 13 at 9am PT / 12pm ET on Facebook Watch!

Joining co-hosts Jada Pinkett-Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Jones are sports journalists Cari Champion and Jemele Hill who spoke specifically about how Black women can sometimes be our own worst enemies. Jada adds to the exchange by sharing her own painful story about the betrayal by a former girlfriend and the hurt she experienced in trying to understand why.

Working in the male dominated arena of sports broadcasting, both Champion and Hill say they had to make the decision to lift each other up as two Black women vying for the same position rather than tear each other apart and become the enemies that others encouraged them to be.

“The disappointing part is just with Black women period, we can be so hard and cruel to one another. I'm not surprised that so much of that energy unfortunately came from Black women,” said Hill in response to the backlash received by Megan Thee Stallion. “It’s our inability to see the humanity in each other. We are begging the world to see us in a particular way but we don't see it in each other.”

