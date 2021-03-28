‘Gorilla Glue Woman’ Tessica Brown Is Pregnant

Tessica Brown recently announced major news to her followers: She is pregnant!
Brown and her fiancé, Dewitt Madison, are expecting their first child together, according to her manager, Gina Rodriguez, TMZ reports. The couple, together for a year, was engaged in June 2020, the outlet notes. The TikToker went viral and became known as Gorilla Glue woman after using the product on her hair instead of hair spray.
Brown, who lives in Violet, Saint Bernard Parish, Louisiana, currently has five kids from a previous relationship and Madison has four children, the pair will reportedly blend their family for a total of 10 kids.
Her fiancé owns a lawn care and floor cleaning business. TMZ notes that the 40-year-old does not know how many months she has to go, but she took four pregnancy tests that each came back positive. She has an appointment next week for an ultrasound.
The positive news comes after Dr. Michael Obeng, the Los Angeles plastic surgeon who removed the Gorilla Glue Brown famously put in her hair in February, discovered two lumps, one in each breast, during a pre-surgical consultation later that month for a breast lift/implants and abdominal lipo.
Brown’s manager told media outlets on March 5 that the masses were determined to be benign cysts, the result of fibrocystic breast disease, which comes with its own complications. Dr. Obeng removed the masses during the other procedures and sent them to be biopsied, the report says.
Brown will now have to get a mammogram every six months since the disease generally makes it tougher for doctors to identify potentially cancerous lumps.
