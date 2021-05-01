Trending:

Vanessa Bryant Shares Beautiful Message To Gianna On What Would Have Been Her 15th Birthday

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: Vanessa Laine Bryant attends the 2019 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell on November 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

“I miss you everyday!”

Published Yesterday

Written by Paul Meara

Vanessa Bryant posted a tribute to her late daughter Gianna on what would have been her 15th birthday.

On Saturday (May 1), she shared a  throwback picture alongside a beautiful message that wished Gianna were still here and expressed how much she misses her.

Additionally, Bryant shared the same photo on her Instagram Story, captioning it: “Mommy, Daddy, Nani, B.B. and Koko love you and miss you so much!"

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant Reveals Tattoos To Honor Kobe And Gianna

Kobe Bryant, Gianna, and seven other people were killed on January 26, 2020 when a helicopter crashed on its way from John Wayne Airport in Orange County to the Mamba Academy for basketball practice in nearby Thousand Oaks.

In February 2020, Bryant filed a  wrongful death lawsuit against the owner of the helicopter company involved in the crash. According to the Los Angeles Times, the complaint was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court against Fillmore-based Island Express Holding Corp. and Island Express Helicopter. The lawsuit alleges that pilot Ara Zobayan, who also died in the crash, failed “to use ordinary care in piloting the subject aircraft” and was negligent.

Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

