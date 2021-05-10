Naya Rivera’s Ex Ryan Dorsey Marks Their Son’s First Mother’s Day Without Her

Sunday (May 9) marked the first Mother’s Day, the family of the late Glee actress Naya Rivera, spent without her since her accidental drowning last July.

Rivera’s ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, honored the star and mother by sharing a throwback photo of her eating dessert with their son Josey, 5. The couple was married from 2014 to 2018.

“We can’t say the word happy but we’ll say thank you for being a mother & giving me this sweet amazing boy,” Dorsey captioned his Instagram post. “#mothersday.”