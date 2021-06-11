Gary Owen Breaks His Silence To Wendy Williams About His Divorce From Kenya Duke

After nearly 18 years of marriage, Gary Owen and Kenya Duke split in March. Duke has only made public statements on social media and now Owen has broken his silence on The Wendy Williams Show.

Owen, 46, told Williams, "My lawyer doesn't want me to say anything. We got a lot of legal stuff we got to go through. But I will say, there's a big twist in my divorce that a lot of people don't know about. It's a doozy, but I can't speak on it yet -- but it's big. It changed the whole dynamic of the divorce."

Williams asked if he had a baby outside of the marriage, which he denied. He also shut down the social media rumors that he had an affair with Claudia Jordan.

“I don’t know where that came from, that’s false… She’s been so good to me and Kenya our whole relationship…I don’t know where that came from at all,” Owen explained.

Owen also addressed reports that he hasn’t seen his kids in months and that he’is a deadbeat dad. He said that all of his children are adults.

“They’re adults. My daughter was in college when the news broke. She’s staying with Kenya, and she has a job. I’m on the road. We’re talking, we’re texting, it’s not uncommon when you have adult kids to not see them for a couple of months…The deadbeat dad kind of stung a little bit. I was like ‘Whoa – weren’t they in private school? Didn’t I have a show, fly back to go to my son’s seventh-grade basketball game, and fly back to make my show?’ It’s nothing to brag about but I’m not a deadbeat dad.”

He also stressed he will not say anything about his estranged wife on social media or in interviews.

Wendy Williiams also asked Owen out for dinner, which he refused to say yes or no on air.

Watch the interview below: