Fetty Wap Reveals Why He Rarely Posts About His Children On Social Media

Fetty Wap is still mourning the passing of his 4-year-old daughter Lauren Maxwell. While he has gotten tons of love, he has also received hateful messages, which explains why the rapper rarely posts about his children on social media platforms.
In his Instagram Stories, the 31-year-old posted a screenshot of a direct message that read, “How’s ur n***er daughter.” Laughing emojis were included in the message.
“This some weird sh*t, [sic]” wrote the “Trap Queen” artist. “One of the reasons I hated posted my children kuz people like this. It’s kool though. Ima pray for you gang.”
See below:
On Sunday (Aug. 1), Lauren’s mother, Turquoise Miami, revealed the 4-year-old passed away. According to NBC News, the date of her death has not been made public. TMZ claims the child died of complications from a heart defect but that has not been confirmed.
Online hip-hop magazine Rap-Up noted that Fetty Wap, who was born Willie Junior Maxwell II, dedicated his July 25 Rolling Loud performance to Lauren. “LoLo daddy did that s**t for you last night baby girl,” he wrote after his set.
The rapper has asked fans and supporters to post butterflies to celebrate Lauren.
This is a second devastating loss for Fetty in the past year. In October, he confirmed that his younger brother had recently died in a shooting.
The rapper reportedly has six children with five different women: Aydin, 10, Zaviera, 6, Khari, 5, Amani, 5, Zy, 3, and Lauren.
(Photo: Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
