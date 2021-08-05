Fetty Wap Reveals Why He Rarely Posts About His Children On Social Media

Fetty Wap is still mourning the passing of his 4-year-old daughter Lauren Maxwell. While he has gotten tons of love, he has also received hateful messages, which explains why the rapper rarely posts about his children on social media platforms.

In his Instagram Stories, the 31-year-old posted a screenshot of a direct message that read, “How’s ur n***er daughter.” Laughing emojis were included in the message.



“This some weird sh*t, [sic]” wrote the “Trap Queen” artist. “One of the reasons I hated posted my children kuz people like this. It’s kool though. Ima pray for you gang.”

See below: