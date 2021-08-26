Trending:

Zoe Kravitz’s Relationship Status Has Changed Amid Channing Tatum Dating Rumors

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Actress Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman arrive at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

Zoe Kravitz’s Relationship Status Has Changed Amid Channing Tatum Dating Rumors

The actress was spotted getting cozy with the Magic Mike star.

PUBLISHED ON : AUGUST 26, 2021 / 07:18 PM

Written by BET Staff

Zoe Kravitz is officially divorced from actor Karl Glusman.

According to court docs obtained by PEOPLE, on Aug. 23, a New York judge signed off on their divorce.

Zoe, 32, and Karl, 33, reportedly met in 2016 and began dating soon after. In October 2018, Kravitz revealed that Glusman proposed to her eight months earlier during a Rolling Stone interview.

“Oh yeah, I’m engaged. I haven’t told anyone yet. I mean, I haven’t told the world,” she told the magazine at the time. “He nailed it. And I love that it wasn’t this elaborate plan in Paris. It was at home, in sweatpants.”

RELATED: Zoë Kravitz Has Lost Count On How Many Tattoos She Has

They married in June 2019 and split in January of 2021, PEOPLE reports.

There are currently rumors that Kravitz is now dating 41-year-old Channing Tatum.

(Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in celebs