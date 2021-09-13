Kylie Jenner Supports Travis Scott At The VMAs In A Special Way

Kylie Jenner is letting Travis Scott know that he is appreciated.

The Houston rapper won the Best Hip-Hop award at the 2021 Video Music Awards on Sunday (Sept. 12) for his song "Franchise," featuring Young Thug and M.I.A. He dedicated his award to his mother and his daughter Stormi Webster during his acceptance speech, whom he shares with Jenner.

“I first want to thank God, my mom, Stormi,” Travis said. “All the amazing fans out there—I love you all so much. We couldn't do it without you all.”

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Confirms She Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Baby With Travis Scott

Moments after his speech, Jenner took to her Instagram Story to share a quick photo of Scott on the VMAs stage.

“Before I go, I just want to tell you all, love is the biggest thing that we could ever hold,” he continued with his speech. “Spread love, and everything will be OK. Everybody to your left and to your right is your friends. I love you all so much!”

The couple is expecting their second child together. The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star confirmed the news with a heartfelt video on Sept. 8.