‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’ Star Charmaine Bey Expecting Second Child With Husband Neek Bey

Charmaine Bey, one of the stars of Black Ink Crew: Chicago, is expecting her second child with her husband Neek Bey.

Bey wrote on Instagram, “Soon to be family of FOUR! #TheBeys are 5 months pregnant and counting!”

She also revealed the baby is a girl, captioning a photo from the gender reveal party, “We were so surprised that it was a girl! I think I knew it was a girl because of my symptoms but @neekbey was convinced it was a boy! Next time he should listen to mama.”