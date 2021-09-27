‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’ Star Charmaine Bey Expecting Second Child With Husband Neek Bey

Breaking News:
They also revealed the baby’s gender.

UPDATED ON : SEPTEMBER 28, 2021 / 08:14 AM

Written by BET Staff

Charmaine Bey, one of the stars of Black Ink Crew: Chicago, is expecting her second child with her husband Neek Bey.

Bey wrote on Instagram, “Soon to be family of FOUR! #TheBeys are 5 months pregnant and counting!”

She also revealed the baby is a girl, captioning a photo from the gender reveal party, “We were so surprised that it was a girl! I think I knew it was a girl because of my symptoms but @neekbey was convinced it was a boy! Next time he should listen to mama.”

Charmaine has two children from a previous relationship. In March of 2020, Neek and Charmaine welcomed their first child, Nola Glenda Bey.

Congrats to the happy couple!

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

