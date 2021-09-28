Dwyane Wade Gets Tattoo As Tribute To The Miami Heat

Dwyane Wade is paying a major tribute to the city of Miami with some cool ink on his body.
The three-time NBA champion and former Miami Heat star sat down with Los Angeles tattoo artist Clifford Chen to get a chest piece. The art featured Wade’s jerseys that include his high school, college, USA, and Miami Heat jerseys.
Before retiring in 2019, during Wade’s 16-year professional basketball career, the 2006 NBA Finals MVP held averages of 22.0 points, 5.4 assists, and 4.7 rebounds per game.
In case you missed it, on Feb. 24, 2020, the mayor of Miami, Francis Suarez, the once Northeast 7th Street that runs near the American Airlines Arena, was officially renamed Dwyane Wade Boulevard.
“To my great honor, on the weekend of commemoration and retirement of Dwyane Wade’s jersey, when I gave him the key to the city. As of today, Dwyane Wade Boulevard is 7th Street and Biscayne Boulevard,” he said. “On behalf of the greatest athlete in the history of South Florida, I can’t wait to share this honor with him and his family. I’m thankful to the City of Miami commissioners who unanimously supported my resolution.”
