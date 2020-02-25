Dwyane Wade Has Miami Street Named After Him

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Miami will now forever be home to former Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade.
Thanks to the mayor of the city, Francis Suarez, the once Northeast 7th Street that runs near the AmericanAirlines Arena, was officially renamed Dwyane Wade Boulevard on Monday (February 24th).
Mayor Suarez, who also gave the retired NBA star the key to the city, publicly announced the honor on his Twitter account to wrap up Wade’s commemorative weekend celebrating the retirement of his Heat jersey.
RELATED: Dwayne Wade Drops Rick Ross Collab Shouting out Gabrielle Union In Sweetest Way
“To my great honor, on the weekend of commemoration and retirement of Dwyane Wade’s jersey, when I gave him the key to the city. As of today, Dwyane Wade Boulevard is 7th Street and Biscayne Boulevard,” he said. “ On behalf of the greatest athlete in the history of South Florida, I can’t wait to share this honor with him and his family. I’m thankful to the City of Miami commissioners who unanimously supported my resolution.
RELATED: Dwyane Wade Talks About Getting Vulnerable For His New Documentary ‘Life Unexpected’
Wade spent the weekend closing out his NBA career celebrating a three-day jersey retirement extravaganza with family and friends. He kicked off the weekend dropping his first single with Rick Ross “Season Ticket Holder” and later premiered his ESPN documentary D.Wade: Life Unexpected.
(David Santiago/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
