Former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade speaks during a ceremony for his jersey retirement at halftime as the Heat host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Fla. (David Santiago/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Dwyane Wade Has Miami Street Named After Him

The mayor announced the honor and gave the NBA star the key to the city.

Published Yesterday

Written by Alexis Reese

Miami will now forever be home to former Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade.

Thanks to the mayor of the city, Francis Suarez, the once Northeast 7th Street that runs near the AmericanAirlines Arena, was officially renamed Dwyane Wade Boulevard on Monday (February 24th).

Mayor Suarez, who also gave the retired NBA star the key to the city, publicly announced the honor on his Twitter account to wrap up Wade’s commemorative weekend celebrating the retirement of his Heat jersey.

“To my great honor, on the weekend of commemoration and retirement of Dwyane Wade’s jersey, when I gave  him the key to the city. As of today, Dwyane Wade Boulevard is 7th Street and Biscayne Boulevard,” he said. “ On behalf of the greatest athlete in the history of South Florida, I can’t wait to share this honor with him and his family. I’m thankful to the City of Miami commissioners who unanimously supported my resolution.

Wade spent the weekend closing out his NBA career celebrating a three-day jersey retirement extravaganza with family and friends. He kicked off the weekend dropping his first single with Rick Ross “Season Ticket Holder” and later premiered his ESPN documentary D.Wade: Life Unexpected. 

(David Santiago/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

