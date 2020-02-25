Dwyane Wade Has Miami Street Named After Him

Miami will now forever be home to former Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade.

Thanks to the mayor of the city, Francis Suarez, the once Northeast 7th Street that runs near the AmericanAirlines Arena, was officially renamed Dwyane Wade Boulevard on Monday (February 24th).

Mayor Suarez, who also gave the retired NBA star the key to the city, publicly announced the honor on his Twitter account to wrap up Wade’s commemorative weekend celebrating the retirement of his Heat jersey.