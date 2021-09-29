Bill Cosby’s Rep Says Comedian Believes R. Kelly Was ‘Railroaded’ In A Sex-Trafficking Trial

Sometimes silence is indeed golden. In a Sept. 28 interview with the New York Post, a spokesperson for Bill Cosby said the comedian feels that the now convicted R. Kelly was “railroaded” in his recent sex trafficking trial.

According to Cosby’s representative Andrew Wyatt, the 84-year-old believes that Kelly “was screwed” and “wasn’t going to catch a break” in his federal trial that ended Sept. 27. A Brooklyn jury found the singer guilty on all nine counts of racketeering and sex trafficking.

Cosby was released from prison on a procedural technicality in July 2021 after his own conviction of sexual assault and accusations made by more than 50 women. The since disgraced actor was convicted in 2018 of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand. He served more than two years of a three-to-10-year sentence at a Philadelphia-area state prison.

Of course, Twitter had some responses to Cosby's opinion of the verdict, a few of which are stated below: