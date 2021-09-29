LeBron James Confirms He Received The COVID Vaccine

NBA star LeBron James has officially confirmed that he received the COVID-19 vaccine.
During media day for the 2021 NBA season on Tuesday (Sept. 28), the Los Angeles player who is entering his 19th career season in the league told reporters why he chose to get vaccinated and mentioned that he was once hesistant to getting the vaccine.
“When it comes down for me, I can speak about myself. I think everyone has their own choice to do what they feel is right for themselves and their family,” James shared according to PEOPLE. “I know I was very skeptical about it all, but after doing my research and things of that nature, I felt it was best for not only me, but for my family, for my friends. That's why I decided to do it.”
James was also asked if he felt that he needed to be an advocate for his colleagues to which he responded:
“We're talking about individuals' bodies. We're not talking about something that's political, or racism, or police brutality or things of that nature. We're talking about people's bodies and well beings. So I don't feel, personally, I should get involved in what people should do for their bodies and their livelihoods,” the 36-year-old said. “It would be me talking about if somebody should take this job or not. Listen, you have to do what's best for you and your family.”
The National Basketball Players Association and the league’s players union have previously pushed back against the requirement for all players to get vaccinated. Currently, there is no mandate requiring NBA players to be fully vaccinated from COVID-19.
(Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
