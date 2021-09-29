LeBron James Confirms He Received The COVID Vaccine

NBA star LeBron James has officially confirmed that he received the COVID-19 vaccine.

During media day for the 2021 NBA season on Tuesday (Sept. 28), the Los Angeles player who is entering his 19th career season in the league told reporters why he chose to get vaccinated and mentioned that he was once hesistant to getting the vaccine.

“When it comes down for me, I can speak about myself. I think everyone has their own choice to do what they feel is right for themselves and their family,” James shared according to PEOPLE. “I know I was very skeptical about it all, but after doing my research and things of that nature, I felt it was best for not only me, but for my family, for my friends. That's why I decided to do it.”

RELATED: Lebron James And Russell Westbrook Arrive At Anthony Davis’ Wedding Looking Rather Debonair

James was also asked if he felt that he needed to be an advocate for his colleagues to which he responded: