Keyshia Cole’s Mother Frankie Lons’ Cause Of Death Revealed

Keyshia Cole’s mother Frankie Lons passed away in July, and now, a cause of death has been provided by the Alameda County Coroner’s Office.

TMZ reports that an autopsy reveals that Lons, 61, died of multiple drug intoxication and it was an accidental overdose.

Lons had been going through a decades-long battle with addiction. In February 2020, she checked into a rehab facility.

Frankie's brother Sam told the celebrity news outlet she overdosed at her home in Oakland where she was celebrating her birthday.

Frankie was a regular on Keyshia’s BET reality show Keyshia Cole: My New Life in 2006. The duo famously had many heart-to-heart moments with Cole being very vocal about her mother’s struggles with addiction.

BET released the following statement after Lons’ death:

"We were saddened to hear the news of our BET family Frankie Lons’ passing. Our viewers first got to meet and know her in "Keyshia Cole: All In" as Keyshia Cole's birth mother and in multiple other unscripted projects, including "Keyshia Cole: My New Life" and "Frankie & Neffe." Viewers also go to see first-hand Frankie's trials and tribulations as she battled addiction and as she tried to mend her relationship with her daughters. Frankie was a resilient woman, mom, and friend with so much to offer and will be missed by many. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Keyshia, Neffe, and the family during this difficult time."