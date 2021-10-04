Black Twitter Reacts to Lizzo and Chris Brown Meeting At The Millennium Tour

During the Millennium Tour on Saturday (Oct. 2) Lizzo and Chris Brown had a candid backstage introduction that had Black Twitter in the comments about the meet-up.

The tour stopped by Los Angeles and featured Omarion, Bow Wow, Ashanti, Pretty Ricky, Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd, Sammie, and Soulja Boy.

During the epic night, a fan captured the moment of Lizzo and Chris Breezy backstage after the “Truth Hurts” singer asked for a photo.

At one point Lizzo asks, “Can I get a picture with you because you’re my favorite person in the whole f***ing world!”