Black Twitter Reacts to Lizzo and Chris Brown Meeting At The Millennium Tour

During the Millennium Tour on Saturday (Oct. 2) Lizzo and Chris Brown had a candid backstage introduction that had Black Twitter in the comments about the meet-up.
The tour stopped by Los Angeles and featured Omarion, Bow Wow, Ashanti, Pretty Ricky, Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd, Sammie, and Soulja Boy.
During the epic night, a fan captured the moment of Lizzo and Chris Breezy backstage after the “Truth Hurts” singer asked for a photo.
At one point Lizzo asks, “Can I get a picture with you because you’re my favorite person in the whole f***ing world!”
RELATED: Lizzo Recruits Cardi B For First New Single In Two Years
Now, Black Twitter was not so happy about Lizzo’s fangirl moment considering Brown’s troubled past.
In case you forgot, back in 2009 Brown pled guilty to felony assault against Rihanna. In 2013, he was arrested for felony assault for allegedly using violence against a man he punched in the face. In 2016, he was accused of “threatening a woman with a gun at his California home,” according to CNN. And in 2019, he was accused of rape but was not charged with the crime.
Fans of Lizzo headed to the social media platform to chime in on her photo-op with Brown and many were left unimpressed while others defended the singers actions.
See below:
Lizzo has not yet responded to the backlash.
(Photos from left: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Warner Music, Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images)
COMMENTS