Dwayne Johnson Surprises His High School Football Team With Hype Video And Gear

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is no stranger to the gridiron, and he doesn’t forget his roots.

The football player-turned wrestler-turned actor is giving back. Earlier this month he surprised his alma matter, Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania’s Freedom High School’s football team with a special hype video of their homecoming game earlier this month.

The full video was posted to The Rock’s YouTube page on Thursday (October 14).

RELATED: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Still Considering Running For President

“Whether you win or lose, succeed or fail it all comes down to the effort you put in and the hard work you commit yourselves too,” he says in the video. He also encouraged players to “kick ass…always be the hardest worker in the room and always be the smartest person in the room.”

According to a press release, Johnson’s encouragement paid off as Freedom defeated #1-ranked Allentown Central Catholic Vikings 42-7 during their homecoming game.

Aside from the video, Dwayne Johnson gifted the team a ton of brand new Project Rock Under Armour performance gear.

This latest philanthropic venture and video is just the latest for The Rock as his Hip Hop song and video debut was released late last week. Johnson dipped his toe into the music biz and was featured on Tech N9ne’s song/visual for “Face Off,” which you can watch here.

Watch the full hype video below.