Tyler Perry's Assisted Living

A Day Away

Season 3 E 22 • 12/28/2022

No one is above suspicion when Mr. Brown is seemingly poisoned at Sandra's college send-off party.

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S3 • E12
Ex to Next

Anastasia rekindles a romance after her unfaithful ex-husband arrives from Paris, and Mr. Brown spearheads a prank war with a neighboring assisted living facility.
10/19/2022
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S3 • E13
Training Day

Anastasia gives reluctant Sandra etiquette lessons before the Ellington ball, and Jeremy preps Phillip for his lacrosse team tryouts.
10/26/2022
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S3 • E14
Bye-Bye, Mr. Brown

Jeremy and Leah are caught in a compromising position by the kids, and Mr. Brown is determined to check items off his bucket list when he thinks he has only a few months to live.
11/02/2022
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S3 • E15
Don't Get Ugly

A company's generous offer to buy the home tempts Mr. Brown, but Cora and the rest of the residents are hesitant to sell, and Phillip tries to change his image to attract girls at school.
11/09/2022
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S3 • E16
Head in the Clouds

Sandra takes on the challenging job of being Mr. Brown's new assistant, and Leah and Jeremy's tropical vacation unexpectedly turns into a staycation.
11/16/2022
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S3 • E17
Twin It to Win It

Anastasia refuses to see her twin sister when she arrives for a surprise visit, and Sandra faces a hard choice when the popular kids urge her to join the senior class prank.
11/23/2022
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S3 • E18
She Got Baby Fever

Leah develops empty-nest syndrome as Sandra's graduation nears, and Phillip uses underhanded tactics to get ahead at school.
11/30/2022
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S3 • E19
Fight the Power

Jeremy gets an invite to join the Chamber of Commerce; Mr. Brown, Cora and Leah share their protest stories; and Phillip, Sandra and Lindor sneak off to a Black Lives Matter protest.
12/07/2022
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S3 • E20
Blessin' or a Lesson

Jeremy regrets his decision to let Phillip borrow his new sports car, and news of good fortune for a Hollywood rival has Anastasia thinking about retiring from acting.
12/14/2022
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S3 • E21
Crazy in Love

Cora, Efe and Anastasia question Mr. Brown's new girlfriend's intentions, while Sandra plots the perfect plan to sneak out for a college party.
12/21/2022
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
