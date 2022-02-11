Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Houston, We Have a Karen
Season 4 E 2 • 03/29/2023
Jeremy plays peacemaker when Mr. Brown gets off on the wrong foot with a new resident, and Reginald fears for his life when he learns a serial killer he sentenced has escaped from prison.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Full Ep
21:31
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS3 • E14Bye-Bye, Mr. Brown
Jeremy and Leah are caught in a compromising position by the kids, and Mr. Brown is determined to check items off his bucket list when he thinks he has only a few months to live.
11/02/2022
Full Ep
21:32
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS3 • E15Don't Get Ugly
A company's generous offer to buy the home tempts Mr. Brown, but Cora and the rest of the residents are hesitant to sell, and Phillip tries to change his image to attract girls at school.
11/09/2022
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS3 • E16Head in the Clouds
Sandra takes on the challenging job of being Mr. Brown's new assistant, and Leah and Jeremy's tropical vacation unexpectedly turns into a staycation.
11/16/2022
Full Ep
21:31
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS3 • E17Twin It to Win It
Anastasia refuses to see her twin sister when she arrives for a surprise visit, and Sandra faces a hard choice when the popular kids urge her to join the senior class prank.
11/23/2022
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS3 • E18She Got Baby Fever
Leah develops empty-nest syndrome as Sandra's graduation nears, and Phillip uses underhanded tactics to get ahead at school.
11/30/2022
Full Ep
21:31
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS3 • E19Fight the Power
Jeremy gets an invite to join the Chamber of Commerce; Mr. Brown, Cora and Leah share their protest stories; and Phillip, Sandra and Lindor sneak off to a Black Lives Matter protest.
12/07/2022
Full Ep
21:31
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS3 • E20Blessin' or a Lesson
Jeremy regrets his decision to let Phillip borrow his new sports car, and news of good fortune for a Hollywood rival has Anastasia thinking about retiring from acting.
12/14/2022
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS3 • E21Crazy in Love
Cora, Efe and Anastasia question Mr. Brown's new girlfriend's intentions, while Sandra plots the perfect plan to sneak out for a college party.
12/21/2022
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS3 • E22A Day Away
No one is above suspicion when Mr. Brown is seemingly poisoned at Sandra's college send-off party.
12/28/2022
Full Ep
21:28
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS4 • E1I Believe
Phillip deflects responsibility when his car is broken into, Efe is evasive about his whereabouts, and Cora tries to uplift a dejected Reginald on Valentine's Day.
03/22/2023
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS4 • E2Houston, We Have a Karen
Jeremy plays peacemaker when Mr. Brown gets off on the wrong foot with a new resident, and Reginald fears for his life when he learns a serial killer he sentenced has escaped from prison.
03/29/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
America in BlackS1 America in Black on LL Cool J's Legacy and Land Reparations
Activists call for land reparations, Angie Nwandu spills the tea on The Shade Room's future, and LL Cool J sits down with Nischelle Turner on an all-new America in Black, Sunday at 10/9c.
03/30/2023
Trailer
00:30
Carl Weber's The Family Business Season 4 Is Now on BET
It's brother against brother as battle lines are drawn in blood on Season 4 of Carl Weber's The Family Business, premering on BET this Tuesday at 9/8c.
03/24/2023
Trailer
01:00
Tyler Perry's ZatimaTyler Perry's Zatima's Returns to BET+
Temptation is everywhere for Zac and Fatima on Season 2 of Tyler Perry's Zatima, now streaming on BET+.
03/24/2023
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS10 BET Family Fun Night
Wednesdays are all about family, with back-to-back episodes of the Tyler Perry-created series House of Payne and Assisted Living, followed by The Ms. Pat Show, starting at 9/8c on BET.
03/20/2023