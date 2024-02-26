For the Fellas
Black Men and Love Edition
Season 2 E 1 • 02/17/2025
Jacquees, Da'Vinchi and Kordell Beckham join Brian McIntosh to discuss navigating broken homes, social media's impact, ensuring their family legacy and falling in love on TV.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Full Ep
27:08
S1 • E1For the FellasFather's Day Edition
Brian "B-Mac" McIntosh talks with fellow dads Bow Wow, Iman Shumpert and Trinity Whiteside about witnessing childbirth, awkward moments with kids, dismantling harmful stereotypes and more.
02/26/2024
Full Ep
1:04:41
S1 • E2For the FellasManhood and Masculinity Edition
Saucy Santana, Devale Ellis, Mack Wilds and Brian McIntosh sit down to discuss mental health, family tradition, sexuality and love in this groundbreaking talk.
02/28/2024
Full Ep
1:26:34
S1 • E3For the FellasBlack Excellence Edition
In honor of Women's History Month and the NAACP Image Awards, Brian McIntosh, DC Young Fly, Malcolm Mays and Lenny S. delve into their love of Black women, experiences in Hollywood and more.
04/03/2024
Full Ep
1:10:49
S1 • E4For the FellasCalling All Dads Edition
Nick Cannon, Lance Gross, and DDG discuss balancing family and business, the importance of being visible fathers, and mental health, presented by Walmart.
06/17/2024
Full Ep
44:44
S1 • E5For the FellasHBCU Edition
Vic Mensa, Woody McClain, Rajah Caruth and DJ Brian Henry dive into HBCU life at Morehouse College on a special live episode, presented by Walmart.
12/06/2024
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
56th NAACP Image Awards Trailer56th NAACP Image Awards
Celebrate BET's 45th birthday and find out who wins Entertainer of the year at the 56th NAACP Image Awards, premiering February 22 at 8/7c on BET and CBS.
02/19/2025
Trailer
00:30
BET 45: Forty-Five and Forward
BET celebrates 45 years of bringing Black culture and creativity to the spotlight.
02/12/2025
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The Oval Season 6 TrailerTyler Perry's The OvalS6
The gloves are off and Hunter will stop at nothing to reclaim his role as commander in chief on The Oval Season 6, airing Tuesdays at 9/8c on BET.
01/08/2025
Trailer
01:00
For the Fellas All-New Episode TrailerFor the FellasS1
Vic Mensa, Woody McClain, Rajah Caruth and DJ Brian Henry sit down for a talk at Morehouse College on a special live episode presented by Walmart, streaming November 22 on BET.com.
11/18/2024