See How DJ Khaled Is Helping Frontline COVID-19 Health Care Workers

In dealing with the fight against coronavirus, health care workers around the country are desperate for PPE (personal protective equipment). Hearing their call, celebrities are finding ways to help those on the front lines of the crisis get what they need.



Hip-hop producer and artist DJ Khaled and his wife Nicole Tuck are using their nonprofit We the Best Foundation to get 10,000 masks, gloves, and dozens of PPE kits to health care workers. They’re partnering with another charitable organization, Direct Relief, and online retailer simplehuman to get the job done.



"Helping our local community when and where we can has always been our mission since we started the We The Best Foundation back in 2018, Khaled said to PR Newswire."By partnering with Direct Relief, Nicole and I are able to reach the medical staff who are most at risk in local hospitals in New York and Miami. It's important to us to take care of those who take care of us."



The couple said they were inspired to make the donation by their friend, designer Gelareh Mizrahi, whose brother works at a hospital in Brooklyn, N.Y.



Khaled’s donation follows the actions of singer Lizzo, who has been treating hospital staffers around the country to free meals, as well as Rihanna, Jay-Z, Stephon Marbury and many more celebrities who have donated cash and resources towards helping fight the spread of the virus and protect healthcare workers.

“I just want to let y'all know how much we appreciate y'all for putting yourselves on the front lines to protect us during this pandemic," Lizzo said in a video message. "This time is so scary for a lot of people, and y'all are peace of mind and heroes for a lot of us -- myself included."



