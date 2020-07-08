Kanye West Reveals Why He No Longer Supports Donald Trump And Is An Anti-Vaxxer

Kanye West renounced his support for Donald Trump while speaking about his political ambitions in a shocking new interview.

The Chicago rapper/fashion designer revealed all kinds of interesting information in a new interview with Forbes published on Wednesday (June 8). In it, West shares his thoughts on the coronavirus pandemic (he believes he fell ill with COVID-19 himself in February,) abortion laws and vaccinations.

This marks his first interview since West declared earlier this week on the fourth of July that he was making a run for the Oval office. While the rapper expressed his admiration for Trump in the past, calling him “the closest president we’ve had in years to allowing God to still be part of the conversation,” in this article he proclaimed, “I’m taking the red hat off with this interview.”

Ye didn’t elaborate on what exactly prompted him to rescind his support for Trump but implied that he’s lost confidence in the president’s leadership, telling Forbes, “it looks like one big mess to me. I don’t like that I caught wind that he hid in the bunker,” said West, referencing Trump’s decision to take cover for nearly an hour during the protests last month near the White House.

Just because West is taking off his MAGA hat, doesn’t mean he’s ready to stump for the Democrats. He was much more critical of Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party, saying “Joe Biden, said if you don’t vote for me, then you are not Black. Well, act like we didn’t hear that? We act like we didn’t hear that man say that? That man said that. It’s a rap.”

West also likened the Democratic Party to “a form of racism and white supremacy.”

“The reason why this is the first day I registered to vote is because I was scared. I was told that if I voted on Trump my music career would be over,” he explained. “I was threatened into being in one party. I was threatened as a celebrity into being in one party. I was threatened as a Black man into the Democratic party. And that’s what the Democrats are doing, emotionally, to my people. Threatening them to the point where this white man can tell a Black man if you don’t vote for me, you’re not Black.”

As for his actual presidential campaign, Ye revealed that his slogan is simply “YES!,” and tapped Wyoming preacher Michelle Tidball to run with him. And, for the Pièce de résistance, he announced that he’s running independently under the “Birthday Party” banner because “when we win, it’s everybody’s birthday.”

RELATED: Kanye West Announces 2020 Presidential Run

And if you think any of this sounds confusing, West wants you to know one thing-- he’s never been more assured or clear on what he needs to do.

“You know I was out there, ended up in the hospital, people were calling me crazy. I’m not crazy,” he said. “Between all of the influences and the positions that we can be put in as musicians—you go on tour, you put out all these albums, and you look up and you don’t have any money in your account. It can drive you crazy, through all of that I was looking crazy because it wasn’t the time. Now it’s time. And we’re not going crazy, we’re going Yeezy, it’s a whole ‘notha level now.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the 43-year old also spoke against abortions (“I am pro-life because I’m following the word of the Bible”) and condemned Planned Parenthood, saying, “Planned Parenthoods have been placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil’s work.”

West also espoused anti-vaxxer views and likened vaccines to “the mark of the beast,” telling Forbes “They want to put chips inside of us, they want to do all kinds of things, to make it where we can’t cross the gates of heaven.”



For more, check out the full interview in Forbes.