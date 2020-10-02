Rihanna Just Gave A Very Promising Update On The Status Of Her New Album

Fans have been patiently waiting for the last four years for Rihanna’s much-anticipated follow-up to her critically-acclaimed 2016 album, Anti. Well, it appears the project could be coming soon.

In the midst of expanding her Fenty empire, the Barbadian multi-hyphenate has been steadily assuring her loyal legion of fans that new music is on the horizon. Now it looks like the Navy has been awarded yet another update on the status of new music heading their way.

Rihanna spoke to the Associated Press on Thursday (October 1) where she confirmed that she’s held “tons of writing camps” to produce music for her next album.

“What do I feel personally? What do I want to put out, and as an artist, how do I want to play it with my art? How do I want to interpret that? How do I want to reimagine it because it’s been so structured before,” Rihanna explained of her process.

More importantly, while she acknowledged that the coronavirus pandemic has made releasing music a little more challenging, Rihanna isn’t letting it deter her.

“I want to go on tour but I can’t, so I’m stuck with music that I love, and now I’m trying to figure out how I can even create visuals to that,” she said. “That’s a challenge as well. But I love challenges so, you know, I’m gonna get it done.”

As for what fans can expect for how her ninth studio album will sound, Rihanna left it open for interpretation after previously teasing it would be “reggae-inspired.”

“You do pop, you did this genre, you do that, you do radio, but now it’s just like, what makes me happy?” she told AP. “I just want to have fun with music. Everything is so heavy. The world that we live in is a lot. It’s overwhelming every single day. And with the music, I’m using that as my outlet.”