Watch Miguel's New ‘My Life In 60 Seconds’ Animated Video

Fans of Miguel will be ecstatic to know that he is planning on having a massive 2021 by allowing his creative juices to flow in music, film, fashion, and in doing good deeds for his people.

As a part of Sony Music This Is Certified Black History Month series, My Life In 60 Seconds is a collaboration with the Los Angeles-born singer/songwriter reflecting on his childhood, and the music he has gifted upon the world including his 2010 album All I Want Is You and the 2012 follow-up Kaleidoscope Dream.

Furthermore, Miguel reveals personal stories about his 2018 marriage to model and actress Nazanin Mandi in the animated video and even adds details about his plans for his ventures inside and outside of the music industry this year.

“Now in 2021, I’m helping normalize attention to mental health for people of color,” says Miguel in the clip. “I’m producing my first TV show, I’m building a sustainable fashion brand and I’m releasing more music than I ever had before. I’m looking forward to being of service in the journey ahead.”

Each week throughout Black History month, BET.com readers have experienced installments of the “My Black Is” series. Previous themes this month have been inspired by “My Black Is My POWER,” a Certified and BET playlist featuring selections representing Black potential and greatness, a new reimagined animated video for Sly and the Family Stone’s “Everyday People,” as well as the debut of Fugees’ landmark video for “Killing Me Softly” on YouTube.

Watch the My Life In 60 Seconds with Miguel video below.