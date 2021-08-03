Frank Ocean Will Headline Coachella In 2023

Frank Ocean will be performing at Coachella … in 2023.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times Monday, Coachella festival co-founder Paul Tollett revealed that the 33-year-old singer and songwriter is locked in to headline their 2023's festival. Which is nice, only he was initially set to perform in 2020 before the pandemic alongside Travis Scott and ​​Rage Against The Machine.

RELATED: Frank Ocean's Younger Brother, Ryan Breaux, Reportedly Dies In Car Crash

"Right now, it's the Wild West," he tells the newspaper. "I'm just trying to be as fair as I can to artists and to the fans to make sure that eventually they get to see everyone that we talked about."

If you're taken aback by the two-year forecast, your surprise is warranted. It's a rarity for any festival to reveal their headliner even a year out. The Coachella festival hasn't even announced the headliner for 2022, which is set to be held over the weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24 (Frank wasn't available).

RELATED: Feedback Received! Beyoncé's Coachella Wax Figure Is The Best One Yet, After Twitter Trashed Her Other Sculptures

While Rolling Loud Miami, Lollapalooza, and other festivals have still managed to pull off their events, Tollett is erring on the side of caution. For one, his Coachella event regularly sells out its 125,000 per day tickets immediately. But there's also more to prepare, as it's also an arts fest, not to mention many states have significantly less stringent COVID protocols than California. It's caused him to change the date of the festival four times.

"I don't want to force it too soon. I'd rather wait," he said. "You'll never remember that you had to wait, but you'll remember if you went to a really bad event."

Although catching Ocean anywhere on anything seems like a task, if you do, he delivers. He has, after all, been called the artist of a decade. Peep his memorable set in 2017 at the FYF Festival or even at the Grammys. We'll just be thinking about him until then.