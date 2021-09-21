Certified Hot Chicken? Drake Invests In L.A. Based Restaurant Chain

Drake has put his money into a few food and beverage companies, and he is adding one more to his list of new business ventures. The Certified Love Boy artist has invested a large ownership stake in the Los Angeles-based restaurant chain Dave’s Hot Chicken. Drake has been named one of the chain’s largest investors alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Tomer Werner, chairman of the Boston Red Sox, Bloomberg reports.

“I tried the food, and it was amazing,” Drake said in a statement, announcing his major investment. “After meeting the founders and hearing their story I jumped at the opportunity to invest.”

