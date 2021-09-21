Certified Hot Chicken? Drake Invests In L.A. Based Restaurant Chain

Drake has put his money into a few food and beverage companies, and he is adding one more to his list of new business ventures. The Certified Love Boy artist has invested a large ownership stake in the Los Angeles-based restaurant chain Dave’s Hot Chicken. Drake has been named one of the chain’s largest investors alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Tomer Werner, chairman of the Boston Red Sox, Bloomberg reports.
“I tried the food, and it was amazing,” Drake said in a statement, announcing his major investment. “After meeting the founders and hearing their story I jumped at the opportunity to invest.”
If you haven’t hopped on the Dave’s Hot Chicken train, the restaurant chain first came on the scene in 2017 as a parking lot pop-up. A brick-and-mortar location in East Hollywood quickly was developed and the founders landed a franchising deal in 2019.
From their Hot Chicken Tenders and Sliders to their house-made Kale slaw, Mac n’ Cheese, and French Fries, customers can now indulge in Dave’s Hot Chicken in 22 locations from California, Las Vegas, Dallas, Drake’s native Canada, and more. If you dare, customers can also partake in hand-breaded chicken at seven various spice levels ranging from No Spice to Reaper (which, believe it or not, requires a signed waiver.)
