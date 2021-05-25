London Metropolitan Police Seeking Four Suspects In Sasha Johnson Shooting

Police in London are looking for four men in connection with the shooting of British activist Sasha Johnson, who was left hospitalized in critical condition, the BBC reports.

London Metropolitan Police Commander Alison Heydari told the news network that Johnson was at a party in south London when a group of men "entered the garden of the property and discharged a firearm." The suspects were described as four Black men wearing dark clothes, who fled the scene before police arrived.



People who know Johnson said she has received death threats although police say they do not believe this was a targeted attack. Heydari said detectives were “not aware of any reports of threats made against her prior to this incident."



Johnson, 27, who was shot early on Sunday morning, is a leading voice in Black Lives Matter and antiracism demonstrations in the United Kingdom. She is known as a leader of the Taking the Initiative Party (TTIP), a Black British political movement.



However, the TTIP questioned the police investigation because officials have not had the chance to speak with Johnson about the threats she has received.



“The irony is in the fact that the police have stated there is no clear evidence that Sasha was the target of the attack, and that there are no credible death threats made towards her, the group said in a statement on Instagram. "However, how have the police come to this conclusion without being able to speak to Sasha regarding the death threats and investigate?



"Do the police know who the target of the attack was, in order to conclude that Sasha wasn’t,” the statement continued. “How does one manage to shoot someone in the head accidentally?

Still, Imarn Ayton, a friend of Johnson's, told the BBC that she did not believe Johnson “was the intended victim” and “as far as I am aware...this incident is more related to rival gangs as opposed to her activism.”