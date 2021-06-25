Rapper Shyne Appointed Leader of Belize’s Opposition Party

Former Bad Boy rapper Shyne is now one of Belize’s most powerful politicians.

Shyne was appointed leader of Belize’s conservative opposition party last week, less than a year after being elected to the country’s House of Representatives, Slate reports.

The former Diddy protégé was officially sworn in Thursday (June 24).

Shyne (legal name Moses Barrow) was born in Belize City in 1978. His father became leader of the country’s United Democratic Party in 1998, the same year that Shyne was signed to Bad Boy in Brooklyn, and later became the country’s first Black prime minister in 2008. After his imprisonment, Shyne was deported back to Belize, and was appointed the country’s musical goodwill ambassador.

Shyne posted on Instagram announcing his new position.

“Officially Sworn in as Leader of the Opposition for Belize! Thank God for the perseverance and iron will to continue on to this point despite all challenges and difficulties. Thanks to my family, my Mesopotamia Constituents and my Opposition colleagues in the House of Representatives whose trust and confidence in me has put me in this position to receive this responsibility and privilege of a lifetime to serve as Leader of the Opposition.”

He also said, “This moment in history will forever serve as an inspiration to all people from all backgrounds especially the youth, the disadvantaged the impoverished, that there is nothing beyond their reach.”