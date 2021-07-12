Haitian Police Arrest Florida Doctor Suspected Of Leading Assassination of President Moïse

Haitian authorities announced Sunday (July 11) that they have arrested a Haitian man who is suspected of playing a lead role in the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

Police said Chrisitan Emmanuel Sanon, 63, planned to assume the presidency after Moïse’s death. The Washington Post reports that Sanon is reportedly a doctor in Florida with more than a dozen businesses in the state.

Authorities said that Sanon allegedly recruited some of the men who participated in the assassination by telling them they would be his bodyguards. He also allegedly planned to hire some of the men as his security team after he became president.

Haitian National Police Chief Léon Charles said Sanon landed in Haiti on a private plane in early June with “political objectives.” He said Sanon recruited a team of men through a Venezuelan security firm based in the United States. Charles said one member of Sanon’s team was presented with an arrest warrant for Moïse.



Officials said a raid at Sanon’s house turned up a D.E.A. cap, (a video posted by Haitian media shows one of the individuals involved in the assault identifying themselves as D.E.A. agents), holsters, bullets, shooting targets and four Dominican Republic license plates, according to The New York Times.