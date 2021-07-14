Assassinated Haitian President’s Funeral Interrupted By Gun Violence

A memorial service for Haitian president Jovenel Moïse on Thursday (July 22) was overshadowed by gunshots heard soon after the funeral began, giving credence to the concerns over the violence that has wracked the island country since Moïse was assassinated earlier this month.

The Mass, which took place at a cathedral in the northern coastal city of Cap-Haitien, was interrupted multiple times by Moïse supporters, as they cried out and accused Haiti’s elite of killing the president, USA Today reports.

However, Newsweek reports that the U.S. delegation, including Ambassador Linda Thomas Greenfield and United Nations Special Representative to Haiti Helen La Lime, were forced to leave the funeral immediately.

Moïse’s death has led to violent demonstrations and protests throughout Haiti, as his supporters call for justice and local gangs take advantage of the power vacuum left by his death.

The Rev. Jean-Gilles Sem addressed dozens of mourners wearing white T-shirts emblazoned with Moïse’s picture, saying that too much blood is being shed in Haiti and noting that poor communities are the most affected.

“The killings and kidnappings should stop. We’re tired,” he said.

