Chicago Police Department Launches An Internal Investigation After Jussie Smollett Case

attends the Trevor Project's TrevorLIVE LA 2018 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on December 3, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

Details related to the actor's case were leaked to the media on multiple occasions.

Published 20 hours ago

Various details surrounding Jussie Smollet's alleged attacked were leaked to the media throughout the investigation into the incident.

The Chicago Police Department (CPD) has reportedly launched an internal investigation to uncover the source connected to the frequent leaks.

According to TMZ, Chicago's chief of detectives launched an investigation surrounding the "inaccurate" information that was disbursed within the media throughout the investigation.

A CPD spokesman reportedly told the outlet, "When there are allegations of information being leaked, an internal investigation has been opened and we are also looking at our vulnerabilities."

CPD isn't the only organization in Chicago making changes in light of Jussie Smollett's assault and investigation. Northwestern Memorial Hospital reportedly terminated several staffers who allegedly accessed Smollett's medical charts without clearance.

As previously reported, Cook County prosecutors charged Smollett with felony disorderly conduct for allegedly filing a false police report. Smollett maintains his innocence. 

Written by BET Staff

(Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Trevor Project)

