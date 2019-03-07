Chicago Police Department Launches An Internal Investigation After Jussie Smollett Case

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Various details surrounding Jussie Smollet's alleged attacked were leaked to the media throughout the investigation into the incident.
The Chicago Police Department (CPD) has reportedly launched an internal investigation to uncover the source connected to the frequent leaks.
According to TMZ, Chicago's chief of detectives launched an investigation surrounding the "inaccurate" information that was disbursed within the media throughout the investigation.
A CPD spokesman reportedly told the outlet, "When there are allegations of information being leaked, an internal investigation has been opened and we are also looking at our vulnerabilities."
CPD isn't the only organization in Chicago making changes in light of Jussie Smollett's assault and investigation. Northwestern Memorial Hospital reportedly terminated several staffers who allegedly accessed Smollett's medical charts without clearance.
As previously reported, Cook County prosecutors charged Smollett with felony disorderly conduct for allegedly filing a false police report. Smollett maintains his innocence.
(Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Trevor Project)
TRENDING IN NEWS
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
days
COMMENTS