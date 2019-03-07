Chicago Police Department Launches An Internal Investigation After Jussie Smollett Case

The Chicago Police Department (CPD) has reportedly launched an internal investigation to uncover the source connected to the frequent leaks.

Various details surrounding Jussie Smollet's alleged attacked were leaked to the media throughout the investigation into the incident.

According to TMZ, Chicago's chief of detectives launched an investigation surrounding the "inaccurate" information that was disbursed within the media throughout the investigation.

A CPD spokesman reportedly told the outlet, "When there are allegations of information being leaked, an internal investigation has been opened and we are also looking at our vulnerabilities."

CPD isn't the only organization in Chicago making changes in light of Jussie Smollett's assault and investigation. Northwestern Memorial Hospital reportedly terminated several staffers who allegedly accessed Smollett's medical charts without clearance.

As previously reported, Cook County prosecutors charged Smollett with felony disorderly conduct for allegedly filing a false police report. Smollett maintains his innocence.