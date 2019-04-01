Nipsey Hussle’s Cause Of Death Revealed By Coroner’s Report

Nipsey Hussle's cause of death has officially been confirmed by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner. According to an autopsy released Monday, the Victory Lap rapper succumbed to injuries from gunshot wounds to the head and torso.

Nipsey, who was born Ermias Asghedom, was fatally shot outside of his The Marathon Clothing Company in Los Angeles' Hyde Park neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

The coroner’s office confirmed the cause of death in a press release. “Today, an autopsy was performed, and it was determined Asghedom died from gunshot wounds of the head and toso," the statement said.

According to the press release, the 33-year-old "was reportedly shot in the 3400 block of West Slauson Avenue in Los Angeles. Paramedics were called and Asghedom was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3:55 p.m."

Two other men were injured during the shooting. Their conditions have not been confirmed.

While investigators originally said that the only details they had about the suspect was that he was a Black male, Los Angeles police reportedly now believe the rapper knew the person who gunned him down. According to the Los Angeles Times, law enforcement sources say the gunman could have been a personal acquaintance.