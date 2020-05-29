GoFundMe For George Floyd Raises More Than $1 Million In A Day

A GoFundMe campaign has reached more than $1 million in less than 24 hours just days following the death of George Floyd, the Black Minneapolis man who died after a white police officer held his knee on his neck during an arrest.

Created by Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd, the GoFundMe received more than 72,000 donations totaling to $1.7 million as of Friday morning (May 29).

RELATED: George Floyd’s Death Sparks Viral Song For Change By 12-Year-Old

"This fund is established to cover funeral and burial expenses, mental and grief counseling, lodging and travel for all court proceedings, and to assist our family in the days to come as we continue to seek justice for George," Philonise states on the donation page.

Floyd’s Memorial Day killing has quickly ignited outrage across the nation.

RELATED: Colin Kaepernick Speaks Out On George Floyd’s Death

Minneapolis police officers Derek Chauvin, who was filmed killing Floyd, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng, have all been fired in connection with George Floyd’s death.

No arrests have been made.