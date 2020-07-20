Breonna Taylor’s Change.org Petition Passes Major Milestone

A Change.org petition demanding accountability in the police killing of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky has now surpassed 10 million signatures.

The Louisville Courier-Journal reports that the petition surpassed the impressive mark on Sunday (July 19) and is now the second-most signed campaign in the site’s history.

Taylor’s death, along with that of George Floyd and others, sparked nationwide protests against police brutality.

The most signed petition at Change.org calls for justice for Floyd, who died at the hands of Minneapolis police on May 25. It has since garnered 19 million signatures. All four officers involved in Floyd’s death have been fired and criminally charged.

Breonna Taylor, a Louisville-based EMT, was shot and killed by police after officers served a no-knock raid on her apartment in search of a suspect who had already been arrested.

No-knock warrants have been banned in Louisville since Taylor’s passing.

Taylor’s petition calls for every officer involved in her death, Brett Hankison, Jon Mattingly and Myles Cosgroveto, be fired, arrested, and criminally charged. It also demands Taylor’s family receive financial compensation from the department for wrongful death and negligence and for Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to appoint an outside special prosecutor to investigate the LPD.