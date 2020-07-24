LeBron James Dedicates Press Conference To Breonna Taylor

The officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor, Brett Hankison, Jon Mattingly and Myles Cosgroveto, have still not been arrested.

And now several NBA players, from LeBron James to Paul George, want to make sure no one forgets the 26-year-old EMT worker.

Sitting down with the media after the Lakers' played in a scrimmage against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday (July 24), James said, "I want to continue to shed light on justice for Breonna Taylor and to her family and everything that's going on with that situation.”



He continued, "As one of the leaders of this league, I want her family to know, and I want the state of Kentucky to know that we feel for her and we want justice. What's right is right, and what's wrong is wrong."



James also called out how the outrage for George Floyd has not matched Breonna Taylor, "It’s fortunate that we had the George Floyd video to see it, but is that what we need to see a video of Breonna being killed for people to realize how bad the situation is?"



He added, “I don’t believe they were at the right place. The cops weren’t even in at the right place. They knocked down the wrong door and started doing what they do at that time and just started shooting away. It’s just not okay."



Watch a clip of the press conference, below: