Black Trump Supporter Shot And Killed In Milwaukee

Bernell Trammell, a Black Donald Trump supporter, was reportedly shot and killed in Milwaukee on Thursday (July 23).

According to Fox 6, the 60-year-old was gunned down during a drive-by shooting in the neighborhood where he was known for displaying signs reading “Vote Trump 2020” and recited Bible verses.

Trammell was discovered dead in front of his business. A makeshift memorial containing flowers and candles has been set up on the sidewalk where Trammell died. Meanwhile, investigators are looking into whether his murder was politicallly motivated. They haven’t yet publicly relayed a motive for the crime but are not discounting his ties to Republican politics.

“He's just a community figure,” Milwaukee resident Adebisi Agoro, who stopped by Trammell’s office just two hours before the shooting, said to Fox 6. “I respected him just because he had a position… He's got his opinion on why he feels that way; and I'm not going to knock him.”

Community members say Trammell was an independent who supported Donald Trump, but also backed Senator Lena Taylor, a Democrat vying to be Milwaukee’s mayor. He reportedly displayed handmade placards backing numerous movements including Black Lives Matter in the window.