Steph and Ayesha Curry Give Daughters Civics Lesson During 2020 DNC

Stephen and Ayesha Curry put their family and political alliances on full display during Thursday’s live broadcast of the 2020 Democratic National Convention. In a three minutes, pre-recorded video called, “Keeping the Faith w/ The Currys,” the couple expressed their intention to vote for Joe Biden, but also used the opportunity to have a conversation as a family with their two oldest children (their youngest, son, Canon is just a toddler and was not in the video) about the importance of voting and the role of the President.
The Currys asked 8-year old Riley and 5-year old Ryan what they would look for in a president to which Riley replies, “A very kind personality.”
Later in the video, their father asks “What would you say if you knew that Joe Biden was going to have a woman as his vice president?” To which Riley again responds with, “surprised and happy.”
Ayesha Curry reminds her daughters that every election is important, but with issues like racial inequality and social injustice, this year has even more significance. However, the most pressing issue right in the middle of filming the video seems to be little Ryan who tells her parents, “I need to go to the bathroom.”
Directly following, the Currys ask their daughters questions about the role of the presidency and the importance that their faith plays in how they live their lives.
Watch the video below:
Most people aren’t surprised by the Currys support of Biden knowing the relationship Steph Curry has already developed with former President Barack Obama. In fact, Steph has played a significant role in Obama’s My Brother’s Keeper initiative helping to reinforce education in the lives of young men of color.
(Photo by Handout/DNCC via Getty Images)
