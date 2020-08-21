Steph and Ayesha Curry Give Daughters Civics Lesson During 2020 DNC

Stephen and Ayesha Curry put their family and political alliances on full display during Thursday’s live broadcast of the 2020 Democratic National Convention. In a three minutes, pre-recorded video called, “Keeping the Faith w/ The Currys,” the couple expressed their intention to vote for Joe Biden, but also used the opportunity to have a conversation as a family with their two oldest children (their youngest, son, Canon is just a toddler and was not in the video) about the importance of voting and the role of the President.

The Currys asked 8-year old Riley and 5-year old Ryan what they would look for in a president to which Riley replies, “A very kind personality.”

Later in the video, their father asks “What would you say if you knew that Joe Biden was going to have a woman as his vice president?” To which Riley again responds with, “surprised and happy.”