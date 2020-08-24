Black America Votes: Live Updates From The 2020 Republican National Convention

Written by BET Staff

Herschel Walker Speaks Up For Trump, Says He Cares About Social Justice 9:55 p.m. ET/6:55 p.m. PT: Former NFL star Herschel Walker defended President Trump’s character in his speech to the Republican National Convention, saying “I watched him treat janitors, security guards and waiters the same way he would treat a VIP.” Walker, who played much of his career as a running back for the Dallas Cowboys, has spoken publicly in favor of conservative politics in the past, called Trump a “friend” and said people who think he is a racist “don’t know what they are talking about.”



“Growing up in the deep south, I’ve seen racism up close,” Walker said. “I know what it is and it isn’t Donald Trump.”



He also said that despite Trump’s position on the flag and standing for the anthem, that he cares about social justice. “He shows how much he cares about social justice in the Black community through his actions, and his actions speak louder than slogans or stickers on a jersey,” said Walker, referring to Black Lives Matter-related wording on NBA jerseys.

Maryland Republican Challenger Kim Klacik Encourages Party to Compete for Inner City Votes 9:20 p.m. ET/6:20 p.m. PT: Kimberly Klacik, the GOP candidate for Maryland’s 7th Congressional District, said in her speech to the Republican National Convention compared herself to Shirley Chisolm’s calling herself “unbought and unbossed” then slammed Democratic leadership for the impoverishment of Baltimore over the past five decades.



“You’d think Maryland taxpayers would be getting a whole lot since our taxes are out of control, instead we’re paying for decades of incompetence and corruption,” she said, also noting that Democrats assume Black people will vote in default support, “no matter how much they let us down and take us for granted. We’re sick of it.”

She said that Baltimore should be an example to the GOP that the party can compete with Democrats “if we reach out to the citizens and deliver real results.”



Klacik is running for the congressional seat against Rep. Kweisi Mfume who defeated her in a special election after the death of Rep. Elijah Cummings last October.

Trump Makes Surprise Speech Prior To Start of RNC



7:20 p.m. ET/4:20 p.m. PT: In an unscheduled appearance in Charlotte hours before the start of the Republican National Convention, President Trump boasted about his record in office and criticized Democratic challenger Joe Biden.



He straight out accused Democrats of trying to cheat through the use of mail-in voting, which he has spent the last few weeks opposing, even going as far as attempting to block funding from the U.S. Postal Service.



“They are trying to steal the election," he said to RNC delegates who were at the Charlotte Convention Center, "just like they did last time. The only way they can take this election away from us is if it’s a rigged election.” Trump touted the trajectory of the economy prior to the pandemic, which he also said that he reacted correctly to. He also said that his administration would be the source of a solution for the pandemic. “We’re getting ready to do things like nobody’s ever done before,” he said, in reference to a promise of a vaccine for the disease. “We were there and then we got hit by the plague. . . Think of your life just before the plague coming in. … We’ve saved millions and millions of lives.” Trump left Charlotte after the hourlong speech for an appearance in Henderson County, N.C., then returned to Washington.

Trump Releases Agenda For Second Term

5:45 p.m. ET/2:45 p.m. PT: As the Republican National Convention opens, President Trump has released a 50-point agenda for his second term should he win the November election that addresses unemployment, crime, the coronavirus pandemic and immigration among other matters.



Among the many promises he makes, Trump says he will create 10 million new jobs in the space of 10 months, create 1 million new small businesses, and expand “opportunity zones.”



He also said his agenda includes eradicating COVID-19 by the end of 2020, bring back 1 million manufacturing jobs from China and denial of federal contracts that outsource to China.



Trump was also specific about crime and law enforcement, saying that he would enact prosecution of drive-by shootings as acts of terrorism and cashless bail and lock dangerous criminals up until they go to trial. It’s unclear, however, how that would work through the current legal system.



Finally, among other measures, he says he would block illegal immigrats from becoming eligible for welfare benefits, institute mandatory deportation for gang members who are not citizens, and end “sanctuary cities.” Trump was officially renominated by the Republican Party on Monday as its presidential candidate. He and Vice President Mike Pence will face Democratic candidates Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris. However, polls show Trump trailing Biden by 10 points, according to CNN.

Black Republicans Prepare For the RNC 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT: A number of Black Republicans will be on hand for the Republican National Convention this week. It's an opportunity for many of them to discuss the reasons why they are supporting Donald Trump in his renomination as the Republican candidate for president. “As the GOP Convention convenes in Charlotte, NC for the official business of the party and to officially re-nominate President Donald J. Trump for re-election, there will be five Black American Republicans serving in the Republican National Committee’s official governing body," said Paris Dennard, Republican National Committee Senior Advisor for Black Media Affairs. "We are proud to have these respected leaders helping shape, grow and advance our party under the leadership of RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.” The five Black Republicans serving on the governing board are Dr. Robin Armstrong who is a politician and physician who served as vice chairman of the Republican Party of Texas from 2006-2010; Ada M. Fisher, who is the first Black woman from her state to serve as the Republican National Committeewoman from North Carolina; Glenn McCall is a retired Senior Executive for Bank of America, a retired Air Force veteran with 24 years of service and a former member and chaired South Carolina Republican Party Electoral College; Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Allen B. West is a Christian constitutional conservative, combat veteran, and former Member of the US Congress; and Jevon O.A. Williams was elected to serve as the National Committeeman from the U.S. Virgin Islands in June of 2016.

Welcome To BET's 2020 Republican National Convention Coverage Monday, August 24, 2020: Follow BET’s coverage with our live blog for the latest updates from the Republican National Convention kicking off in Charlotte, NC. We’ll feature news about the event, speeches, performances and commentary from August 24-27. Each night, the convention will include speeches from Party leaders, real people and members of the Trump family. The convention begins tonight with just 336 delegates (the 2016 convention had more than 2,400) to conduct the official roll call vote that will formally nominate Donal Trump as the Republican nominee for president. Tuesday evening, we will hear from First Lady Melanie Trump and several of the Trump children will provide speeches from the White House Rose Garden, which the first lady just had redone. Senior adviser and Trump son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is also rumored to speak. Wednesday evening, we will hear from Vice President Mike Pence from Fort McHenry in Baltimore. He will also accept the nomination for vice president. Last but not least, the convention will culminate with a speech by Donald Trump on Thursday evening from the White House as he officially accepts the nomination from his party. Several Senate Republicans are said that they will be in attendance. Throughout the four-day convention, we will also hear speeches from Alice Johnson, the Black woman whose prison sentence was commuted by Trump, Sen. Tim Scott, one of just three Black senators, and Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St Louis couple who pulled their guns on several Black Lives Matter protesters who were walking past their home. BET.com will have all the news updates that matter to Black America so stay tuned each day and watch from the CBS News: Race To 2020 live feed above from at 9-11 p.m. ET each night.