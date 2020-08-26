Kenosha Shooting: 17-Year-Old Charged With First Degree Murder After Killing Two Protestors During Black Lives Matter Rally

A 17-year-old white male who fired rounds from an AR-15 into a crowd of Black Lives Matter protestors in Kenosha, Wisconsin, killing two, has been arrested and charged with first degree murder, the Associated Press reports. The suspect has been ID'd by authorities as Kyle Rittenhouse, CBS News reports, and he is being held on bond.

Rittenhouse was arrested by Illinois state police in Antioch, just fifteen miles from Kenosha, and charged with first degree intentional homicide.

Cell phone video of the incident shows Rittenhouse opening fire with a semi-automatic rifle in the middle of the street crowded with protestors demanding justice for Jacob Blake, a Black man shot seven times in the back by Kenosha police after he attempted to break up a fight between two women.

“I just killed somebody,” Rittenhouse could be heard saying at one point during the shooting rampage that erupted just before midnight on Tuesday (August 25). One victim was shot in the head and the other in the chest, Sheriff David Beth told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A third person suffered gunshot wounds not believed to be life-threatening.

Here is video the shooting [WARNING: graphic content]: