Louisville Hires First Black Woman Police Chief After Breonna Taylor Protests

There have been protests against police violence in Louisville, Kentucky for over 100 days. People are demanding the cops who killed Breonna Taylor be held accountable. Now city officials have hired its first Black woman police chief.

Interim Chief Robert Schroeder, who was only in the role for four months, is retiring at the end of September. The new interim police chief will be Yvette Gentry, a former Louisville Metro Police deputy chief and a graduate of the University of Louisville, according to The Courier Journal.

The 50-year-old, who originally retired from the department in 2014, is reportedly the first woman and the third African American to serve as chief of the Louisville Metro Police.

Gentry addressed the civil unrest in the city in a speech on Monday (September 8), “I will just say: That is just a glimpse of how a lot of people have been feeling for a long time, and we can't go back," Gentry said. "I think our city is at a point of reckoning that only truth can bring us out of. Only truth can break us out; only truth can take away darkness.”

