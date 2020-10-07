Black Twitter Goes In Early Roasting Mike Pence Ahead of the Vice Presidential Debate

The Black socialverse is making its support for Sen. Kamala Harris clear.

Published 12 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Black Twitter got started early targeting Vice President Mike Pence prior to the start of the vice presidential debate with Sen. Kamala Harris. The matchup in Salt Lake City comes a week after the first debate between President Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden, which resulted in a meltdown and a general blasting of Trump for his racial rhetoric.

This time though, with new rules, it’s not expected to be as raucous as both candidates are expected to take sharp shots at each other.

Harris’ supporters did not come to play today and have already started shooting social media darts at Pence. For the most part they are expecting Harris, a veteran Bay Area prosecutor to, roast the former radio talk show host.

Here are some of the best tweets from Harris supporters predicting how tonight’s vice presidential debate will play out. 

At least one Black Twitter user is defensive of Harris and wants everyone to know Pence should stay clear of her because of suspected exposure to coronavirus through the Trump White House.

Others are looking for Harris to dig into Pence on specifics.

Meanwhile, more folks say Pence has every reason to be worried.

Photo Credit: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images; Ethan Miller/Getty Images

