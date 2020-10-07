Black Twitter Goes In Early Roasting Mike Pence Ahead of the Vice Presidential Debate

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Black Twitter got started early targeting Vice President Mike Pence prior to the start of the vice presidential debate with Sen. Kamala Harris. The matchup in Salt Lake City comes a week after the first debate between President Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden, which resulted in a meltdown and a general blasting of Trump for his racial rhetoric.
This time though, with new rules, it’s not expected to be as raucous as both candidates are expected to take sharp shots at each other.
RELATED: Five Things To Watch For When Kamala Harris And Mike Pence Go Toe-To-Toe
Harris’ supporters did not come to play today and have already started shooting social media darts at Pence. For the most part they are expecting Harris, a veteran Bay Area prosecutor to, roast the former radio talk show host.
Here are some of the best tweets from Harris supporters predicting how tonight’s vice presidential debate will play out.
At least one Black Twitter user is defensive of Harris and wants everyone to know Pence should stay clear of her because of suspected exposure to coronavirus through the Trump White House.
Others are looking for Harris to dig into Pence on specifics.
Meanwhile, more folks say Pence has every reason to be worried.
Photo Credit: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images; Ethan Miller/Getty Images
TRENDING IN NEWS
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
days
COMMENTS